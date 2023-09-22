East Setauket resident Virginia Sheridan dies at 79

Prepared By the Sheridan Family

Virginia Rose Sheridan died at her home in East Setauket on Sunday, Sept. 10, after a long illness.

She was born to Julia and Niel Johnson of Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 29, 1943. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School, where she won numerous awards playing viola in the school orchestra and clarinet in the marching band. She often reminisced about the challenges of marching up and down Pittsburgh’s steep hills and recalled once marching right out of her shoes on a muddy day.

Virginia attended West Virginia University on a full music scholarship and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1965. At WVU, she met and married the love of her life, Philip John Sheridan Jr., of Massapequa. Their daughter, Sharon Joyce, was born in 1964 at the university hospital.

After Philip completed his master’s degree and began his teaching career at Patchogue-Medford High School, the family moved to Long Island. They lived briefly in Massapequa, then in Farmingville. Their son, Philip Geoffrey, was born in 1967. In 1973, they moved to East Setauket.

Virginia was a loving wife and mother, and an active volunteer. She served as a class mother and parent chaperone in the schools, as a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout leader, and as a church school teacher. At Caroline Episcopal Church in Setauket, she was a longtime member of the altar guild and volunteered with her husband at the food booth at the annual church fair. She also volunteered at a local soup kitchen.

A lifelong learner, she studied everything from Spanish and Yiddish to financial planning and mahjong. She worked in a variety of jobs, including as proofreader for what was then The Village Times and as a staff member for former Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright (D-Setauket). She also was an enthusiastic kayaker.

A service celebrating her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Caroline Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or at www.stjude.org.