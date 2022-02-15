East Northport man reported missing

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate an East Northport man who went missing last week. Williams Contreras was last seen leaving the home of a family member, located at 4 Grange St. in Huntington, on February 11 at approximately 1:30 p.m. He was reported missing by a family member on February 12 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Contreras was driving his gray 2008 BMW SUV, New York registration KES 6264.

Contreras, 33, of 45 Burr Road in East Northport, is Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has curly brown hair, brown eyes, a violin tattoo on his left forearm and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and gray Adidas shoes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Contreras’ location to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or call 911.