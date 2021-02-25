The kids of The Chai Center Preschool in Dix Hills, ages 2 to 5, conducted a pajama drive for the Long Island chapter of the Pajama Program and collected over 50 pairs of pajamas to donate to children in need. They concluded the drive with a festive pajama party at school.

“Our students are young, but this charity was something they could really relate to,” said Paulyne Weiss, Director of The Chai Center Preschool. “They wear pajamas at night when they go to bed and those pajamas keep them warm and cozy. When they were told that some children do not have warm cozy pajamas like they do, they immediately wanted to help. This enriching experience taught them kindness in sharing what they have with others and inspired important conversations.”

The Chai Center Preschool, for children 18 months to pre-K, is a Reggio-inspired, New York State licensed preschool program designed to spark wonder and creativity, build confidence and skills and allow children to explore materials that encourage a questioning mind. For more information, visit them on Facebook or at www.TheChaiCenter.com.

The mission of the pajama program is to promote and support a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep for all children to help them thrive. The Pajama Program, which relies on a national network of volunteers, generous donors, and partnerships, has delivered over seven million good nights for good days to children facing adversity by providing new pajamas, storybooks, and resources for caregivers.