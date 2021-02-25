Patriots rebound after Feb. 21 loss

1 of 9

Photographer John Dielman captured the Ward Melville Patriots boys in their Feb. 23 game against Patchogue-Medford at home.

After a 73-49 loss to Brentwood Feb. 21, the Patriots boys basketball team rebounded with a 52-44 win against Patchogue-Medford. The win put Ward Melville in second place in League I (4-1 in the league and 5-1 overall).

The team will be back on the court Feb. 25 when they travel to Longwood High School.

Pictured clockwise from above, Asher Heilbron, Trevor Dunn, Frank Carroll, Ben Shank, Tommy Engel and Jason Flynn.