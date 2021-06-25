Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ heads to Smithtown

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts will present outdoor performances of Disney’s Moana Jr. on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 15 to Aug. 14. Join Moana and the legendary demigod Maui as they embark on an epic journey of self discovery, as they both learn to harness the power that lies within. Featuring all the beloved songs from the film, the adventures of Moana come to life live on stage. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.