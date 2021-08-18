Director of Dix Hills Hebrew school named national Educator of the Year

Rabbi Dovid Weinbaum, Director of the Chai Center Noskin Hebrew School in Dix Hills, was named Educator of the Year by Ckids, a leading programmer of Jewish education. Rabbi Weinbuam earned the honor for his stellar leadership navigating a seamless transition to online learning during Covid-19. He pioneered an entirely new structure, and directed and produced creative and engaging classes and curriculums, ensuring children around the country were able to not only continue their Jewish education during unprecedented times, but also thoroughly enjoy the experience.

As Director of The Chai Center Noskin Hebrew School, Rabbi Weinbaum is launching a new immersive and transformative Hebrew school curriculum this year called Israel Quest. According to Rabbi Weinbaum, “The program will explore the history of the people of Israel, with lessons tailored to a child’s grade level, enabling them to discover the history and secrets of our homeland through an unforgettable Hebrew school experience.”

Using educational tools, such as virtual reality, topography, theater, filmmaking, STEAM activities and more, students will relive the journey of the Jewish People in the Land of Israel, from the time the Jews entered the land led by prophets and kings, until the untimely destruction of the Holy Temples.

“By incorporating the latest technology, hands-on activities, and inspired and inventive programs, we are creating an environment where children embrace coming to Hebrew school and are eager to learn and participate,” said Rabbi Weinbaum.

Registration for The Chai Center Noskin Hebrew School is now open. For more information and to register go to www.DixHillsHebrewSchool.com or call 631-351-8672.