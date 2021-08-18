Hear ye! Hear ye! Casting of “street characters” for the 25th annual Port Jefferson Charles Dickens Festival on Dec. 4 and 5 is currently underway. Adults, teens and children are needed for scripted scenes and improv as well as some singing and dancing. No experience necessary. Participants have the option of joining for a portion of the festival weekend or for the long haul for the rehearsals and scenes. An informational meeting will be held on August 24 at 7 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson. For more information, email Karen at [email protected]