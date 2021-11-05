Daylight Saving Time: Clocks set to roll back this weekend

Fall back this weekend

It’s almost time to turn back the clocks. The end of daylight saving time is coming — and along with it, an extra hour of sleep. The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m., according to Farmer’s Almanac. The return of standard time means the sun will rise a little earlier, and that it’ll be dark by the time most people get out of work for the day. Daylight saving time begins again on Sunday, March 13, 2022.