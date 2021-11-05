Winners of Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s scarecrow contest announced

The winners of Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s annual Scarecrow Competition were announced at its 31st annual Halloween Festival on Oct. 29. Over 35 scarecrows were displayed throughout the Stony Brook Village Center during the month of October as visitors voted for their favorites. First place winners won a gift certificate for $250, second place winners received a gift certificate for $150 and third place winners received a gift certificate for $50.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Category A- Professional

1st Place – ‘The Groomery’ by The Groomery in Lake Grove

2nd Place – ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library

Category B – Adult and Family

1st Place – ‘Oscar the Grouch’ by SCO Family of Services

2nd Place – ‘Nurse Sunny Brook’ by the Ferber Family

3rd Place – ‘Oogie Boogie’ by Sandra Skinner

Category C – Children

1st Place – ‘Spooktacular’ by Brownie Troop 1525

2nd Place – ‘Zombie Lacrosse Player’ by 3 Village Lacrosse

3rd Place – ‘Princess Penny’ by Laurel Hill School

Photos by Heidi Sutton