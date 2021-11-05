Winners of Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s scarecrow contest announced
The winners of Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s annual Scarecrow Competition were announced at its 31st annual Halloween Festival on Oct. 29. Over 35 scarecrows were displayed throughout the Stony Brook Village Center during the month of October as visitors voted for their favorites. First place winners won a gift certificate for $250, second place winners received a gift certificate for $150 and third place winners received a gift certificate for $50.
Congratulations to the following winners:
Category A- Professional
1st Place – ‘The Groomery’ by The Groomery in Lake Grove
2nd Place – ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library
Category B – Adult and Family
1st Place – ‘Oscar the Grouch’ by SCO Family of Services
2nd Place – ‘Nurse Sunny Brook’ by the Ferber Family
3rd Place – ‘Oogie Boogie’ by Sandra Skinner
Category C – Children
1st Place – ‘Spooktacular’ by Brownie Troop 1525
2nd Place – ‘Zombie Lacrosse Player’ by 3 Village Lacrosse
3rd Place – ‘Princess Penny’ by Laurel Hill School
Photos by Heidi Sutton