Crooner Pete Caldera heads to The Jazz Loft for Frank Sinatra tribute

Frank Sinatra once said, “I think my real ambition is to pass on to others what I know. It took me a long, long time to learn what I now know, and I don’t want that to die with me.”

Enter vocalist Pete Caldera to grab the “Sinatra baton” with his perfectly nuanced interpretations of Frank’s catalog. Caldera will head to The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for three shows filled with Sinatra classics, called “Strictly Sinatra,” on May 4, 5 and 6, with all shows starting at 7 p.m. Caldera will be joined by the Jazz Loft’s 17-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel.

“Sinatra was one of the most important entertainers of the 20th Century,” said Manuel. “Just as Frank never did anything in a small way, we will be devoting three nights to Ol’ Blue Eyes, with Pete Caldera.”

This is Caldera’s second year performing at The Jazz Loft’s tributes to Frank Sinatra. Away from performing, Caldera is a reporter for the Bergen Record and the USA Today network, covering the Yankees. He is a past chairman of the New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America for the Bergen Record and the USA Today network, covering the Yankees.

Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org or at the door. For more information, call 631-751-1895.