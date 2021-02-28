Cooking Cove: Sheet pan dinners to the rescue

By Barbara Beltrami

We who are both cooks and chief pot and bottle washers love one-pot meals. How nice to throw everything into a big pot and cook it all together. Then how wonderful to have only that one pot to wash. Well, what one pot is to the stove top, the sheet pan is to the oven. How nice to preheat the oven to a high temperature, then throw everything onto a sheet pan, and bake or roast the whole meal together in just a little time. Then how great it is to have just that one sheet pan to wash. (Invest in a nonstick one while you’re at it). No wonder this cooking method is all the rage and has been for a while now. As you will notice, all the following recipes are for straightforward, no nonsense easy prep dishes which should double their popularity with you.

Sheet Pan Chicken and Roasted Veggies

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray

One 3 1/2 – 4 pound chicken, cut up

2 large onions, peeled and coarsely chopped

4 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into1/8ths

4 carrots, peeled and diced into 1/2 diagonally

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 T chopped fresh oregano or 1 tsp. dried

Freshly squeezed juice of two lemons

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Spray rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Wash chicken pieces in cold water and pat dry with paper towels; place, skin size up, at one end of baking sheet. Place onions next to chicken, then potatoes, then carrots at other end. Season everything with salt, pepper and oregano and press seasoning into chicken and veggies; drizzle lemon juice over everything, then olive oil. Place in preheated oven and roast for 30 to 45 minutes, turning chicken when skin is a nice brown and with a spatula, turning veggies to brown on all sides. Serve hot or warm with a Greek salad (if you don’t mind cleaning the salad bowl afterward!)

Sheet Pan Sausage and Peppers

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

8 sweet Italian sausages

6 cubanelle peppers, cored, seeded and cut into 1” strips

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 to 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. If they are linked, detach sausages from each other and space across one end of a rimmed baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss the pepper strips with the oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and crushed red pepper. Transfer to empty part of sheet pan. Bake 30 to 45 minutes, turning everything occasionally, until brown on all sides. Serve hot with garlic bread.

Sheet Pan Balsamic Swordfish with Brussels Sprouts and Fennel

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds swordfish, cut into 4 pieces

1 bruised garlic clove

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Freshly squeezed juice of half a lemon

1/4 cup Balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 cup dry white wine

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 1/2 pounds trimmed Brussels sprouts, halved

2 fennel bulbs, trimmed, cut into 1/4” slices

Nonstick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 F. Press and rub garlic clove against sides of a small bowl to release some of its flavor, then remove and discard; in same bowl whisk together the oil, lemon juice, Balsamic vinegar, mustard, brown sugar, wine and salt and pepper. With pastry brush, coat swordfish on both sides with 1/4 of mixture; let sit 10 minutes. in a large bowl toss remaining mixture with the Brussels sprouts and fennel; let sit 10 minutes.

Spray a rimmed sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Arrange swordfish pieces on 1/3 of the pan, then veggies on other 2/3; use any left over marinade from veggies to baste fish. Turning once, bake swordfish until it flakes in center when tested with a fork, about 10 to 15 minutes; if done remove and set aside to keep warm. Continue baking veggies, turning once, until al dente, about another 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with sweet potatoes baked in their skins.