Pack the family into the car for a Birds of Prey Drive Thru event at Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Thursday, March 4. You’ll be meeting and learning about five of their raptor animal ambassadors from the comfort of your own car. Select 3, 3:30 or 4 p.m. $25 per car. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Rain/snow date will be 4/11. For more information, call 631-979-6344.