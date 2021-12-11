Comsewogue students surprise newly minted marine EducationPort Times RecordSuffolk County by TBR Staff - December 11, 2021 0 3 Photo by Andrew Harris 1 of 3 Photo from Andrew Harris Photo from Andrew Harris By Andrew Harris As soon as Comsewoge High School Students and Staff found out that Michael Abatiello, class of 2021, graduated from his Marine boot camp last week, they excitedly reached out to him. When he came back to the high school students and staff cheered and presented him with gifts that students fundraised for our Comsewogue Active Warrior Network. “It is a priority for us to stay connected to our military graduates serving all over the world,” said Jennifer Quinn, superintendent of schools. Teacher Katy Dornicik agreed, and was happy that Michael was able to visit and be recognized by his peers. “Michael always had one vision and would do anything in his power to make his dream become a reality,” she said. “Since 7th grade, he had his mind set on becoming a Marine. His work ethic and desire to succeed made it all happen. I am so proud of him.” Students and administration will continue to honor any Comsewogue graduate (or their family if they are not able to be there) who are active in the military at the club and craft fair at the high school on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon. Andrew Harris is a special needs teacher at the Comsewogue school district.