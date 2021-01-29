Comsewogue Library presents virtual program on COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 and Vaccines

Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson Station presents an important online program, COVID-19 and Vaccines: Just the Facts, on Monday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

Get a science-based overview of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 including a discussion on the safety of vaccines, how long immunity may last, and more with Ph.D. pharmacologist Andrew Clair. Open to all. Visit www.cplib.org/a-online-programming/ for information on how to participate in this program. Questions? Call 631-928-1212 and ask for Adult Services.