Ombudsman volunteers wanted

Ombudsmen provide advocacy and resources for people who reside in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living, and adult care facilities. They advocate for and resolve problems for all individuals living in long term care communities by protecting rights, honoring dignity, and ensuring respect. Trained certified volunteers regularly visit assigned facilities so that residents may have the highest quality of life and care.

For further details, call the Ombudsman Program of Suffolk County at 631-470-6755.