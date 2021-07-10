Comsewogue Library presents online program — From Plankton to Whales

Join Comsewogue Public Library in Port Jefferson for a online program, From Plankton to Whales: Protecting Local Waters, on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Find out why our local waters are worth protecting by learning about some of the fascinating marine life that inhabits the waters of Long Island with Chris Paparo. Open to all. Free. Hosted by Comsewogue Public Library. Visit www.cplib.org/a-online-programming/ for information on how to participate in this online program. Questions? Call 631-928-1212 and ask for Adult Services.

