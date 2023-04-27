Comsewogue business students work with Hahn to feed animals

By Deniz Yildirim

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn (D-Setauket) recently teamed up with the Comsewogue High School Business Honor Society to help pets on Long Island.

On Tuesday, April 25, Hahn met with students and club advisors Anthony Ketterer and Anthony Rovello to pick up over 100 pet-related food items.

‘Unfortunately, many have to face tough choices between paying the bills, feeding themselves and feeding their pets.’ ­ — Kara Hahn

Students, such as senior Riley Hughes, earned community service hours by making dog toys. Hughes also braided multiple strands of fabric to create a colorful chew toy. The team collected wet and dry food, treats, leashes and more.

The business department presented its collection to Hahn on a table in their classroom, then listened as she addressed the organization about the importance of giving back to the community.

“There are so many families who need help,” the county legislator said. “Unfortunately, many have to face tough choices between paying the bills, feeding themselves and feeding their pets.”

The proceeds from this effort will go to Baxter’s Pet Pantry and the Port Jeff Station-based animal shelter Save-A-Pet.

Comsewogue Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Quinn and High School Principal Mike Mosca also attended the event. “It is important to help those who cannot advocate for themselves,” Quinn said. “I’m so proud of our students.”

Deniz Yildirim is a librarian at Comsewogue High School.