Community Food Drive heads to Port Jefferson June 4

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club and “Call Brian” Senior Services will sponsor a Friends of the Pantry Food and Personal Care Items Drive at the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Currently the pantry is in extreme need of juice, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, mac & cheese, pasta, pasta sauce, condiments, Maseca flour, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, canned mixed vegetables, coffee, tea and healthy snacks.

They are also in need of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, feminine products, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby wipes, Enfamil formula ad baby lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted. For more information, call 631-938-6464.