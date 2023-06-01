Caroline Church offers virtual caregivers support group

Caroline Episcopal Church, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket hosts a free ongoing support group for caregivers, Caring for the Caregivers, every 2nd and 4th week of the month via Zoom from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Facilitated by a licensed social worker, the group is non-disease specific, non-sectarian (non-religious), confidential, open-to-all, and ongoing. A person is welcome to participate once or regularly. For more information, please call 631-428-0902.