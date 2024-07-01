Community Blood Drive heads to Sound Beach Fire Department July 3

Batter up and give blood! The Sound Beach Fire Department, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach will host a Community Blood Drive in memory of John Drews Jr. on Wednesday, July 3 in its Meeting Room from 1 to 7 p.m. Each donor will receive a Mets T-shirt and a pair of New York Mets tickets (while supplies last). Appointments preferred by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visit www.nybc.org but walk-ins welcome. For more information, call Jennifer at 516-310-2382.