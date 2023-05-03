Commack’s Fountaingate Gardens appoints new executive director

Gurwin Healthcare System has announced the appointment of John P. Mastacciuola as Executive Director of Fountaingate Gardens, Gurwin’s new 129-apartment luxury Independent Living Community located on its 36-acre Commack campus. Mr. Mastacciuola will manage all day-to-day operations for the unique senior living Life Plan Community, which is designed for active adults age 62 and older.

Prior to joining Fountaingate Gardens, Mr. Mastacciuola served as Regional Director of Operations at Unidine, part of the Compass Group, where he oversaw dining and hospitality services for Gurwin’s nursing and rehabilitation center, assisted living and independent living communities. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Mr. Mastacciuola brings to his new role more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality sector.

“John’s extensive background in hospitality and dedication to providing exceptional member-centered services perfectly aligns with Fountaingate Gardens’ mission to provide a rich, vibrant lifestyle for active older adults. We look forward to seeing our community flourish with John at the helm,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Gurwin Healthcare System,

“I am very pleased to be part of such an innovative community, providing Long Islanders with an opportunity for active retirement living,” said Mr. Mastacciuola. “I look forward to leading our team in providing distinctive service that will enrich our Fountaingate Gardens community members’ lives and create memorable moments.”

Fountaingate Gardens is the final piece of Gurwin’s senior living offering. Within the community are two residential buildings — The Parkview and The Terraces — that consist of one- and two-bedroom elegant apartment homes. Both four-story buildings are connected to the community’s 20,000+ square-foot Clubhouse which features an array of wellness-focused amenities, a heated saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, salon, library, a variety of dining venue options and more.