Thunderbirds overtake Huntington Blue Devils

1 of 4

The Huntington girls spring track and field team traveled to powerhouse Connetquot on Tuesday, May 2.

The Lady Thunderbirds, who had a team with twice as many competitors as visiting Huntington, beat the Lady Blue Devils, 105-34. Despite the score, Huntington had some standout performances.

Long Distance runner Sophie Bradford, a senior, finished in third place in both the 1500-meter and 400-meter runs, while freshman sprinter Dana Saramago set a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19 seconds flat. She placed third in this race.

The Lady Devils are now 2-2 in dual meets this spring and are tied for third in Suffolk League II.

On May 8, the girls will host Smithtown East in both teams’ final dual meet of the year. This meet is in advance of the multi-school invitational circuit that will kick off later this month and will determine county and state qualifiers.