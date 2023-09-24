Commack students celebrate Constitution Day

1 of 2

We the People – History in Action

Students across the Commack School District celebrated Constitution Day and Citizenship Day this year by honoring the foundational document of the United States. They wore patriotic colors, learned about the Constitution’s history, read the Preamble, made a patriotic video about the Constitution, and learned about the flag and other symbols of American democracy. They also paid their respects to those who fought for our freedom.

At Sawmill Intermediate School, students participated in a variety of activities to learn about the Constitution and its importance. They read the Preamble aloud, and discussed its key principles, and designed artwork to celebrate the document.

At North Ridge Primary School, students held a special ceremony outside to commemorate Constitution Day, singing patriotic songs and displaying the American Flag.