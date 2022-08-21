Commack man seriously injured by mortar-style firework

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was seriously injured by a firework in Commack on Aug. 20.

A 67-year-old Commack man was attending a block party and was in front of 5 Diellen Court when a mortar-style firework exploded and struck him in the face at approximately 10 p.m.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening burns and lacerations to his face and head.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.