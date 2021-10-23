Commack artist John Taylor to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 3

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of Commack artist John Taylor will be on view from October 25 to December 16, 2021 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Friday 9 am – 4 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.

John Taylor earned his associate’s degree, in commercial art from S.U.N.Y Farmingdale. There he met and studied with world-renowned painter/ illustrator Raphael DeSoto who introduced him to pastel painting. John feels fortunate to be able to pursue his passion for art full time now that he is retired. He works hard to improve his art skills by studying with many art groups on Long Island.

“It is the challenge of every artist to try and catch the beauty of a flower and succeed in doing so,” said Taylor.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” read the press release.

Smithtown Township Arts Council is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization.