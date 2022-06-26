Cold Spring Harbor Class of 2022 celebrates!

1 of 6

Proud family members and invited guests gathered at Cold Spring Harbor High School on June 12 to join in celebrating the 59th Commencement of the 145 graduating seniors of the Class of 2022. As the graduates processed into the field house for the final time, High School Principal Daniel Danbusky congratulated the class on their dedication and commitment to achieving their goal of academic success.

“We are all gathered here to recognize and celebrate your accomplishments,” he said.

—Photos from Cold Spring Harbor Central School District