Cooking Cove: Main course salads make cool meals

By Barbara Beltrami

Summer and salads are synonymous. All those fresh veggies and fruits just waiting to be cut up and tossed in a bowl. No cooking. No cleanup. The perfect accompaniment to something just off the grill. But wait a minute! Who says summer salads have to be accompaniments? Why not make them, with the addition of some protein, the actual meal? What follow are just a few of my favorite go-to main dish salads, but scores of them are only as far away as your pantry or fridge.

Chick Pea Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

One 14-ounce can chick peas, rinsed and drained

One medium red onion, diced

2 celery ribs diced

1 medium cucumber, peeled and diced

1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 head Romaine lettuce, sliced horizontally

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

2/3 cup pitted black olives, halved

1/3 cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, toss together the chick peas, onion, celery, cucumber, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper, oregano, thyme, oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Half an hour before serving, remove from fridge and let sit at room temperature. Add Romaine and tomatoes and toss lightly to combine; transfer to serving bowl or platter and top with feta, olives and parsley. Serve with pita bread and tzatziki sauce.

Prosciutto, Parmesan and Cantaloupe Salad

YIELD: Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon grated lime zest

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2-3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon prepared Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

3/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 ounces fresh arugula

3 ounces frisee

1/2 medium Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

8 cups diced fresh cantaloupe

8 ounces small Parmigiano Reggiano shards

1/4 pound prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces

DIRECTIONS:

In jar of electric blender combine oil, lime zest and juice, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper and cilantro; pulse until completely emulsified. In a large bowl, toss the arugula, frisee, onion, mint and basil with about one-third of the emulsion. In a large bowl (preferably clear glass), place a layer or the arugula mixture, then the cantaloupe, next the Parmigiano and finally the prosciutto; repeat until all ingredients have been used. Serve with remaining dressing and warm foccaccia.

Seafood Salad

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano leaves

1/2 teaspoon crushed hot red pepper flakes

Freshly grated zest of one lemon

Freshly squeezed juice of two lemons

Freshly grated zest of one orange

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup dry white wine

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined, boiled and refrigerated

1 pound cooked sea scallops, halved crosswise, boiled and refrigerated

1 pound fresh calamari, cleaned, cut into half-inch rings, boiled and refrigerated

1 head Bibb lettuce, leaves separated

1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and diced

1/2 cup chopped flat leaf parsley

3 medium tomatoes, diced

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, garlic, oregano, pepper flakes, lemon zest and juice, orange zest and juice, wine and salt and pepper; add seafood and toss thoroughly to combine; cover and refrigerate at least three hours or up to twelve. When ready to serve line a platter or salad bowl with lettuce leaves, drain liquid from seafood mixture and transfer to lettuce- lined bowl. Top with fennel, parsley, and tomatoes and serve cold with crusty Italian bread and a chilled Sancerre wine.