Coindre Hall to host outdoor screening of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl’

As part of Suffolk County’s Parks After Dark Series, Coindre Hall, 101 Browns Road in Huntington will host a special screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” under the stars on Friday, August 4 at sunset.

The series, sponsored by the county and the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers, will continue with a screening of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” at Indian Island County Park, Indian Point Road in Riverhead on August 18.

“What better way to spend time with family and friends than enjoying a movie under the stars at one of our county parks,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “The county’s Parks After Dark Series … will showcase iconic films that residents of all ages will enjoy.”

“The Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers is happy to partner with County Executive Steve Bellone in sponsoring these exciting ‘Movies After Dark’ in … Suffolk County’s beautiful and illustrious parks,” said Robert Fonti, co-chair of the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers. “These blockbuster movies will provide fun and an evening under the stars for all families in Suffolk. Looking forward to seeing you at the movies.”

Free tickets are available through Eventbrite. Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages as well as blankets and chairs. Click here to reserve your seat.