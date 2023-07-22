Bicyclist killed in motor vehicle crash in Bohemia

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

bicyclist in Bohemia on July 22.

Melissa Turner was traveling southbound on the shoulder of Lakeland Avenue, south of Smithtown

Avenue, riding an electric bicycle when she collided with a 2023 Ford Bronco traveling southbound in

the right lane at 2:01 p.m.

Turner, 54, of Bohemia, was transported via ambulance to South Shore University Hospital in Bay

Shore where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford, Alex Lorenzo, 32, of Sayville, was not

injured. The Ford and the bicycle were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with

information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.