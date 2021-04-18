Cinema Arts Centre to screen ‘Tumbleweeds’ on April 20

‘Anything But Silent’ event

Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington presents a virtual Anything But Silent event on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a virtual screening of “Tumbleweeds” (1925) starring silent film Western legend William S. Hart with live piano accompaniment by Ben Model from home! Directed by King Baggot, and co-directed by Hart, Tumbleweeds follows a cowboy in 1890s Kansas, Don Carver (Hart), a drifter or “tumbleweed” by nature who meets and falls in love with Molly Lassiter (Barbara Bedford) after accidentally lassoing her. General admission is pay-what-you-want. To register, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.