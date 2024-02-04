Centereach civic meeting sees promising future for the area

By Nasrin Zahed

Centereach Civic Association’s first meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 9, sought to discuss how the civic intends to conduct meetings going forward, ongoing development projects, education funding challenges and initiatives underscored by community well-being. State Assemblymen Doug Smith (R-Holbrook) and Ed Flood (R-Port Jefferson) along with Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa (C-Selden) expressed their commitment to serving Middle Country residents. Their aim to align economic interests with community welfare set the tone for collaborative efforts.

The evening kicked off with civic members addressing the merger of the Centereach Civic Association with the Selden Civic Association meetings going forward. The decision underlines a commitment to inclusivity and a desire to streamline communication channels throughout the Middle Country community. This approach aims at fostering increased participation, particularly for those members who find it challenging to commute to one central location. The dedication of the two civics to creating structured arrangements for joint sessions signifies a commitment to community engagement and a desire to address all areas their influence might reach.

Changes in meeting schedules and the strategic approach to alternating meeting locations between the Centereach Fire Department and the Selden Fire Department were discussed.

Community member Katherine Yamaguchi took the floor to passionately discuss Contractors for Kids, her heartfelt advocacy painting a poignant picture of the organization’s unwavering commitment to supporting families in their most challenging moments. With a genuine admiration for Contractors for Kids’ mission to provide financial assistance during times of illness, injury or the tragic loss of a child, Yamaguchi eloquently described the impactful initiatives, including upcoming galas and community-driven fundraising efforts. Her narrative highlighted the organization not just as a charitable force but as a symbol of collective empathy and strength.

The community is eagerly anticipating several upcoming development projects that promise to enhance the overall quality of life in the area. These initiatives span various sectors, including infrastructure, public safety and environmental conservation. Residents can look forward to improved road networks, upgraded drainage systems and the replacement of outdated guardrails, ensuring safer and more efficient travel.

The commitment to restoring essential services, particularly in education and social services, reflects a dedication to the well-being of families and the broader community. Additionally, the focus on veterans initiatives, mental health services and support for Gold Star families that were discussed underscores a commitment to honoring and assisting those who have served their country.

The civic association is set to receive a $5,000 refund in relation to the holiday seasons tree-lighting ceremony. The conversation around this financial matter involved deliberations on how to handle the refund, and led to an open discussion with the attending neighbors on how best to redistribute the funds back into the community.

Assemblymen Smith and Flood emphasized the need for increased preservation of Long Island farmland, acquiring development rights and engaging in sustainable aquaculture practices. The upcoming projects align with a vision of responsible growth that prioritizes environmental conservation.

The assemblymen also discussed their dedication to Long Island schools and the work being done to restore and raise education budgets. With cuts being proposed throughout local school districts by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) 2024-25 budget, Smith and Flood both shared their commitment to representing communities such as Middle Country in their efforts to get state aid reinstated. The assemblymen went on to discuss how the taxes local Long Islanders pay is not proportional to the return received through state funding in necessary areas.

Overall, the Middle Country community is poised for positive transformations that will contribute to a more vibrant and inclusive future.