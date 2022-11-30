Celebrate a Historic Christmas at Hallockville Dec. 4 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHistoryHolidaysMuseumVillage Beacon Record by Press Release - November 30, 2022 0 62 Photo from Hallockville Museum Farm Experience old-fashioned North Fork holiday traditions during the Historic Christmas event at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead on Sunday, December 4 from noon to 3:30 p.m. Holiday displays in three historic residences on the 28-acre preserved farm will be staffed by costumed docents welcoming guests and sharing stories of past holiday celebrations. Historic Christmas at Hallockville is free and open to the public as the Museum Farm’s holiday gift to the community. The Hallock Homestead, a mid-eighteenth-century structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be decorated for a Victorian Christmas. Visitors may tour the residence while enjoying the aromas of holiday treats being baked in an antique wood stove as they learn how Christmas came to the North Fork primarily as a secular celebration. At the Cichanowicz Farmhouse, guests will enjoy a Christmas Eve celebration as it would have been experienced by Polish immigrants to the North Fork in the 1930s, when the house was built. In Polish culture, Christmas Eve is a major holiday, highlighted by a special dinner, gift-giving and other traditions. The Hudson-Sydlowski House will feature a display of dollhouses from the museum’s collection decked-out for the holidays. The exhibit will also include a two Victorian dollhouses loaned by Bonnie Zulli as well as a Christmas dollhouse, a miniature farmstand and several room vitrines loaned by Jeff Hallock and Debbie Bowen created by their parents, Norman and Joan Hallock. For further information, call 631-29805292 or visit www.hallockville.org.