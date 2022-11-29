Man found dead in Great South Bay Police & Fire by Press Release - November 29, 2022 0 16 File photo Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man who was found in the Great South Bay on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Marine Bureau officers responded to Grass Island, located approximately one mile south of Fire Island Avenue in the Great South Bay, at approximately 2:40 p.m. after a 911 call reported someone floating in one foot of water. An adult male was found unresponsive and pulled from the water and pronounced dead. The man was transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed to identify the victim. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.