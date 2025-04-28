Caught on Camera: Wanted for stealing bicycle in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man pictured above who stole a bicycle in Hauppauge this month.

A man stole a SE So Cal bicycle with black and gold trim on the corner of Townline Road and Evergreen Avenue on April 5 at approximately 3 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.