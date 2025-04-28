Man critically injured in Islandia crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that critically injured a man in Islandia on April 27.

Danuel Bragaglia was driving a 2003 Nissan 350Z westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near exit 58, when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 5:09 p.m. Bragaglia, 27, of Holbrook, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.