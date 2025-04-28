Special Arbor Day event heads to Avalon Nature Preserve May 3

The Village of Head of the Harbor, along with its Tree Committee, is hosting its annual Arbor in The Harbor event in honor or Arbor Day.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avalon Nature Preserve. (Rain date is May 4.) Festivities will be held at the Avalon Barn, 60 Shep Jones Lane, St. James.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate the importance of trees, encourage residents not just to plant trees but to also preserve the trees we have. There will be demonstrations on how to plant and care for trees and protect them from deer.

Attendees will be given a free sapling tree to take home and plant (while supplies last). Attendees can also enjoy a native species identification self-tour.

Head of the Harbor Village Trustee, Judith Ogden, who is also the Village’s Highway Commissioner, will lead the gathering. “Trees are instrumental in protecting Stony Brook Harbor from pollutants from storm water runoff and by reducing erosion. They are also an integral part of the wildlife ecosystem. Trees provide shelter and habitat for birds. The undergrowth is home to the smaller animals that provide sustenance for the raptors. Everything is interdependent. I cannot stress enough the importance of trees to our Village,” Trustee Ogden says. “It is our hope that this event inspires residents to take care of our trees.”

Arbor in The Harbor is free to attend. Parking is available in lots along Shep Jones Lane.