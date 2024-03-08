Castaways in Port Jefferson celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for its newest member and Port Jefferson restaurant Castaways Steak and Seafood on Feb. 26. Mayor Lauren Sheprow, Deputy Mayor Rebecca Kassay, members of the chamber and staff joined co-owners Michael Krohn, John Sarno and Mario Tucci in the celebration.

The restaurant is the latest addition to the Silver Lining Restaurant Group which includes Village Idiot Pubs in Patchogue, Oakdale and Lake Grove and Drift 82 in Patchogue owned by Sarno and Chops Steakhouse in Patchogue which is co-owned by Sarno and Krohn.

The former location of The Village Way, the completely renovated 2,900 square foot restaurant at 106 Main Street in Port Jefferson Village sports a most fitting nautical decor with mermaids, diving helmets, life preserver rings and an octopus chandelier.

“The Chamber is very pleased with this newest addition to our restaurant inventory, Castaways! Partners, John, Mario, and Mike have taken great lengths to pay attention to the décor and the menu. Creating a vibrant and welcoming establishment only adds to our downtown business community. Wishing them and their staff much success,” said Barbara Ransome, director of operations at the chamber.

Currently serving only dinner, wine and cocktails with live music on Fridays and Saturdays, the restaurant will later expand to include lunch and brunch menus. Their extensive dinner menu include a variety of seafood, steak, pork and chicken entrees along with appetizers, salads and a raw bar. They also host special events including birthday parties and office functions.

Operating hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays; closed Tuesdays. To make a reservation, call 888-624-6106. For more information, please visit castawayspj.com.