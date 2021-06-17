Carnival heads to Smith Haven Mall June 24

1 of 3 Celebrate the arrival of summer with a visit to the Smith Haven Mall Carnival, Moriches Road, Lake Grove from June 24 to July 4.

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with exciting LED-enhanced rides for all ages, entertaining games, and deep-fried treats, sweets and other carnival eats. There is no charge for event admission and parking at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are available for $35 on site Monday to Thursday while supplies last and discounted online. Wristbands are valid Monday to Thursday only. Ride tickets, valid any day, are $1.50 each, $30/20 tickets, or $60/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.) Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Please follow COVID safety guidelines and utilize the onsite hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations.

No unaccompanied minors. Parent/guardian supervision is required for guests ages 17 and younger. Event details are subject to change. Please check the website for updates before attending.

For more information, call 866-666-3247 or visit DreamlandAmusements.com.