Man found dead at PJS Greenway Trail

On Thursday, June 17, a man was found dead in Port Jefferson Station at the Greenway Trail, near Clifton Place at approximately 1 a.m.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a man that occurred on the trail. The body of the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.