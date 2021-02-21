CAC invites you to Movie Trivia Night: At-home edition Feb. 22

Are you a movie buff? Think you know more showbiz facts than everyone else? Test your knowledge and enjoy a fun night of film trivia at a Virtual Movie Trivia Night with the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington on Monday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member).

To purchase tickets, register at this link with a valid email address. You’ll receive a Zoom meeting code and password in the order confirmation that will be delivered to that email. You can also find information about the event and links to ticket ordering on the Cinema Art Centre’s Facebook page.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $7 for Cinema Arts Centre members. Tickets are limited to one per order. Registration for virtual trivia is per team, not per player. Your team will be whomever you will be physically with at your location.

Playing requires two electronic devices – preferably a computer/laptop/iPad and a smartphone. They will use the computer to stream the trivia over Zoom and the smartphone will be used to answer the questions with the program Aha Slides. The details will be explained before the game begins.

The Cinema Arts Centre (CAC) showcases independent and international films year-round and is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit community cinema. It is located at 423 Park Avenue in Huntington.

For more information about Virtual Movie Trivia Night, visit the Cinema Arts Centre website or email [email protected] or [email protected].