CAC hosts live Anything But Silent event March 10

Join Cinema Arts Centre and silent film accompanist Andrew Simpson for a live stream presentation of four short films from the silent era with live musical accompaniment on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. This program will present a showcase of comedies featuring stars Harry Langdon and Charley Chase.

TOO MANY MAMMAS (1924, 8 min, with Charley Chase)

Charley agrees to serve as the alibi for his philandering boss, but things soon get out of hand.

THE FIRST 100 YEARS (1924, 14 min, with Harry Langdon)

From romantic hero to domestic hubby, Langdon stars in a domestic comedy turned old-dark-house mystery.

THE POOR FISH (1924,10 min, with Charley Chase)

Charley has a crash course in housework when he and his wife agree to trade jobs for a week.

SOLDIER MAN (1926, 32 min, with Harry Langdon)

Langdon plays double roles as the last American soldier left in Europe after World War I and the (usually-inebriated) King Streudel XIII.

Andrew Earle Simpson is an acclaimed composer of opera, silent film, orchestral, chamber, choral, dance, and vocal music based in Washington, DC. His musical works make multi-faceted, intimate connections with literature, visual art, and film, reflecting his own interest in linking music with the wider world, an approach which he calls “humanistic music.”

General Admission is Pay-What-You-Want! Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register.

Ticket-buyers may register in advance any time prior to the start of the event. A private YouTube link to the live stream is provided in an email order confirmation sent to the customer’s email address on file immediately upon completing your order. Be sure to check your spam or junk mail if you do not see it.

CAC recommends using the most updated version of the Google Chrome browser to stream online content. This program may be streamed on a computer, mobile device, or a smart TV with an HDMI cable connection.

Thank you for your support of the Cinema Arts Centre at this time. If you need assistance with any step of your ticket purchase, please reach out to [email protected] and a customer service representative will be in touch.