Book Revue’s Write America series welcomes Alan and Arlene Alda March 8

Join Book Revue in Huntington for the sixth episode of Write America live on CrowdCast on Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature Emmy Award-winner Alan Alda & award-winning author Arlene Alda as they read and discuss their works and about how books and art might bridge the deep divisions in our nation.

This event is free to attend. Register here.

ABOUT THE SPEAKERS:

ALAN ALDA, 7-time Emmy Award–winner, played Hawkeye Pierce and wrote many of the episodes on the classic TV series M*A*S*H, and appeared in continuing roles on ER, The West Wing, 30 Rock, The Blacklist and Horace and Pete. He has starred in, written and directed many films, and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Aviator. His interest in science led to his hosting the award-winning PBS series Scientific American Frontiers for 11 years, on which he interviewed hundreds of scientists. Also on PBS, he hosted The Human Spark, winning the 2010 Kavli Science Journalism Award, and Brains on Trial in 2013. On Broadway, he appeared as the physicist Richard Feynman in the play QED. He is the author of the play, “Radiance: The Passion of Marie Curie” and “Dear Albert,” a reading for the stage of Einstein’s letters. He is a member of the Board of the World Science Festival, which has drawn more than 2.9 million visitors since its 2008 inception. He is a Visiting Professor at Stony Brook University’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science, which has trained over 15,000 scientists and doctors around the world.

His latest book is “If I Understood You Would I Have This Look on My Face? My Adventures in the Art and Science of Relating and Communicating.”

He hosts several podcasts: Clear+Vivid with Alan Alda, Science Clear+Vivid, and Soldiers of Science (from Audible Originals – audible.com)

ARLENE ALDA graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Hunter College, received a Fulbright Scholarship, and realized her dream of becoming a professional clarinetist, playing in the Houston Symphony under the baton of Leopold Stokowski. She switched careers when her children were young and became an award-winning photographer and author who has written nineteen books, including Just Kids from the Bronx. She is the mother of three daughters and the grandmother of eight. She and her husband, actor Alan Alda, live in New York City and Long Island.