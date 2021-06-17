Buttercup’s in Terryville celebrates 50th anniversary

Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich visited Buttercup’s Dairy Store in Terryville on June 9 to congratulate the Smith family on their 50th year in business.

The multigenerational, locally owned and operated business, which opened in 1971, was originally a working dairy farm when the family purchased it in the 1930s. Now, four generations later, the business has a staff of more than 40 full time employees and an inventory that includes a wide selection of dairy products, baked goods, produce, cold cuts, sandwiches, “heat and eat” dinner options and more.

“Buttercup’s Dairy Store has been a mainstay in Terryville for half a century and they are still going strong. I am grateful to the Smith family for their continuous support of our local community-based organizations, thoughtful land management, delicious cookies, and for being a such a vital part of the fabric of Brookhaven Town,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

Pictured from left, Tyler Smith, Richard Smith and Councilmember Kornreich.