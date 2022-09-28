Business News: Toast celebrates grand re-opening in Port Jefferson Station

Town of Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright attended the grand re-opening of Toast Coffeehouse at its new location at 650 Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on Sept. 9.

Owners Terence and Jennifer Scarlatos opened their first restaurant in downtown Port Jefferson in 2002 and have been growing their business ever since, with additional locations in Patchogue and Bay Shore.

“As Port Jefferson Station continues to flourish, I’m seeing more and more interest from business owners in starting up there or relocating to the area. Terry and Jennifer Scarlatos are experienced restaurateurs with a strong aesthetic vision and deep operational experience. I have every confidence they will be successful and that their new location will enhance life here in Port Jefferson Station. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Toast is a great place to enjoy it with friends and family. The food is amazing,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“We are humbled and full of gratitude for the warm welcome into our new home in Port Jefferson Station by our local community and die-hard fans. We look forward to many years and memories here,” said Terry Scarlatos.

Pictured front row from left, Melissa Reinheimer, Evan Castillo, Councilmember Kornreich, Chanelle McGourty, Jennifer Scarlatos, Terry Scarlatos, Assemblyman Englebright, Eleuterio Hernandez, Katelyn Gray, Madison Graupman, Nicole Short, Erick Hernandez, Alexis Zuniga-Gomez. Pictured back row, left to right are Dave March, Branden Tabbitas, David Martinez, Mario Fuentes, Lorenzo Cabrera, Aidan Johnson, Jessica Giannotti, Lewis Flores Antigua.

Restaurant hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. For more information, call 631-331-6860 or visit www.ToastCoffeeHouse.com.