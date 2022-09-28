SBU Sports: Women’s soccer celebrates 12-0 victory over Hampton

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team had a record-setting day en route to a 12-0 victory over CAA foe Hampton on Sept. 25. Nine different players found the back of the net, with three student-athletes scoring their first career goals.

Ashley Manor scored first and sparked Stony Brook’s offense in the 15th minute as the Seawolves put forth a record breaking performance, shattering the 29-year-old record of most goals in a game. The previous record came against Iona in 1993 when the Seawolves scored nine goals.

Catharina von Drigalski recorded a career-high in assists, tallying four in the win. She tied the program record for assists in a game which was set by Louise Anderson in 1986. von Drigalski also added a goal in the 64th minute.

The Seawolves offense poured in eight goals in the second half, breaking another record. The previous being six goals in a half on three separate occasions, in 1986, 1993, and 2013.

Stony Brook’s 12-0 victory broke a 33-year-old record for largest margin of victory, surpassing the 8-0 win against West Virginia Wesleyan in 1989.

The Seawolves’ 12 goals and 11 assists totaled 35 points, breaking the program record for points in a game. The former being against St. John’s in 1986 when the Seawolves collected 25 points. Stony Brook tallied 22 points in the second half of the game which set a new program record for most points in a half.

“Today was a professional performance. We had the chance to play every available player and saw some first career goals. I was impressed with our ability to move the ball and create scoring opportunities,” said head coach Tobias Bischof.