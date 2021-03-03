The Hamptons turned red in honor of American Heart Month on Feb. 5. Burner Law Group, an all-female law firm, lit up their Westhampton Beach location in red to raise awareness for women’s heart health. Nancy Burner‚ Esq. the founder of Burner Law Group‚ P.C, and her daughter Britt Burner, Esq., have teamed up with Northwell Health and the Katz Institute for Women’s Health to bring wellness initiatives to the east end. Britt is a member of the Katz Institute Advisory Council.

Pictured from left, Amy Loeb, Ed.D, MBA, RN, Executive Director, Peconic Bay Medical Center; Nancy Burner, Esq.; Britt Burner, Esq.; and Stacey Rosen, MD, Senior Vice President, Women’s Health at Northwell Health and Partners Council Professor of Women’s Health.