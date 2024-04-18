Bullet strikes man in wallet in Coram

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating an incident in which a man was shot in his wallet at an apartment complex in Coram on April 17.

An unknown person fired multiple shots into a vehicle located at the intersection of Homestead Drive

and Grant Court inside the Homestead Village Apartment Complex at approximately 10:50 a.m. A bullet became lodged in the wallet of a man who was inside the vehicle. The man was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or

Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.