Brookhaven Town Hall hosts blood drive Dec. 15 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHealthTimes of Middle CountryTown of Brookhaven by Press Release - December 12, 2021 0 5 Stock photo Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville hosts a blood drive on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the 2nd floor auditorium. Appointments preferred by calling 1-800-933-2566 or by visiting www.nybc.org. All donors will be entered into a Home for the Holidays sweepstakes and receive a McDonald’s voucher. For more information, call 631-451-9100.