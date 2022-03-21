Brookhaven Highway Department offers educational programs this Spring

1 of 3

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro is announcing the return of several educational programs being offered to Town of Brookhaven residents this spring.

The Traffic Safety Department is hosting a free Bicycle Rodeo on Saturday, March 26, at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville. The event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants of all ages will be evaluated and given feedback on their bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Participants are required to bring their own helmets and bicycles; both will be inspected for safety. This event is by appointment only; those interested should call 631.363.3770 to schedule a time to attend.

The Holtsville Ecology Site & Animal Preserve is offering Spring Pee Wee Gardening Classes for those 3-5 years of age. Children will learn about the environment, animals and plants through crafts and stories. Two different six-week sessions are available beginning either April 12 or 13, for $50. Call 631.451.5330 for class dates/times and to register. Additionally, the Ecology Site is hosting Adult Horticulture Classesduring which participants will learn how to start plants through propagation, grow vegetables from seeds, spring gardening techniques and the uses for native plants. Classes, which are $50 for a six-week session, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays beginning April 14; call 631.451.5330 to register.