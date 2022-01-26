Centereach man reported missing

Suffolk County Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Centereach man who is schizophrenic and bipolar.

Justin Lee, 34, was last seen leaving his residence, located at 33 North Washington Ave., on January 18 at approximately 2:15 p.m. An acquaintance reported Lee missing on January 21.

Lee is Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a scar on his nose and a gold front tooth. On his right arm, he has tattoos “Helen” and “RIP Helen 1957-2002” with praying hands. He also has a tattoo of “MOB” on his chest.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater with multi-colored triangles over a light blue long-sleeved thermal shirt, Timberland boots, and a black bandana with red roses.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.